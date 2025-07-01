What? Hugging a Tree Isn’t Just For Loonies?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
…. They lie to us about everything. It was no accident that “tree huggers” were made out to be the lamest dimwits on earth. Kinda like they’ve done with flat earther’s, now that I think about it.
Buck the system, go hug a tree and rest assured in the fact that we live on an intelligently designed, level, geostationary, plane.
Now we’re really sticking it to em, by golly.