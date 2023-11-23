Rep. Comer: White House is attacking GOP Oversight Committee for probe & subpeonas

Rep. James Comer on Mornings with Maria
🚨Joe Biden received a $40,000 check originating from China.
🚨Joe Biden also received a $200,000 check from James Biden.
The White House is attacking GOP Oversight Committee for having the audacity to seek information on the payments.
Americans deserve the truth.
@RepJamesComer
https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1727364576109264926?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.