Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Comer: White House is attacking GOP Oversight Committee for probe & subpeonas
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
59 views
Published 21 hours ago

Rep. James Comer on Mornings with Maria

🚨Joe Biden received a $40,000 check originating from China.

🚨Joe Biden also received a $200,000 check from James Biden.

The White House is attacking GOP Oversight Committee for having the audacity to seek information on the payments.

Americans deserve the truth.


@RepJamesComer

https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1727364576109264926?s=20

Keywords
treasonmoney launderingnational security threatpay for playbiden crime familybiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket