Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prince Charles Is Not King
626 views
channel image
Gibraltar Messenger
Published 2 months ago |

Why are members of Parliament "officially" swearing allegiance to king Charles, and not to Charles The Third? In this video, the Common Law Court explains the deception.

It is further explained by JAH:
The Divine Significance of The Stone of Destiny – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/letters/Divine-Significance-of-The-Stone-of-Destiny

Profane Wicked Prince Charles – your day is come: Gibraltar-Messenger.net/letters/Profane-Wicked-Prince-Charles-your-day-is-come

Related Video:

The Divine Significance of The Stone of Destiny - https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e7788edf-377d-41ec-9269-1875a0942e99

Keywords
parliamentstonecharleskingoathmonarchcoronationprince-charlesgreat-britainswearing-in

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket