Prince Charles Is Not King

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Why are members of Parliament "officially" swearing allegiance to king Charles, and not to Charles The Third? In this video, the Common Law Court explains the deception.
It is further explained by JAH:
The Divine Significance of The Stone of Destiny – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/letters/Divine-Significance-of-The-Stone-of-Destiny
Profane Wicked Prince Charles – your day is come: Gibraltar-Messenger.net/letters/Profane-Wicked-Prince-Charles-your-day-is-come
Related Video:
The Divine Significance of The Stone
of Destiny - https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e7788edf-377d-41ec-9269-1875a0942e99