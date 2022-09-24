Prince Charles Is Not King

Why are members of Parliament "officially" swearing allegiance to king Charles, and not to Charles The Third? In this video, the Common Law Court explains the deception.
It is further explained by JAH:
The Divine Significance of The Stone of Destiny – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/letters/Divine-Significance-of-The-Stone-of-Destiny
Profane Wicked Prince Charles – your day is come: Gibraltar-Messenger.net/letters/Profane-Wicked-Prince-Charles-your-day-is-come
