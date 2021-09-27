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Memology 102: Australia is 'NEVER Going Back to Normal' [27.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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210 views • September 27, 2021
Straight from the horse's mouth...
One thing is accepting we will have to live with Covid-19 forever and take personal precautions, another thing is to use it as an excuse to impose eternal restrictions on the people. #AUSTRALIAHASFALLEN

Source: 7NEWS Australia - 557K subscribers
5,868 views - Sep 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/mECMu8Ljz4U?t=2218

101,541 views Sep 27, 2021
Memology 102
208K subscribers
https://youtu.be/O3Iaw93XfOQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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