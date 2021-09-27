© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Memology 102: Australia is 'NEVER Going Back to Normal' [27.09.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
210 views • September 27, 2021
Straight from the horse's mouth...
One thing is accepting we will have to live with Covid-19 forever and take personal precautions, another thing is to use it as an excuse to impose eternal restrictions on the people. #AUSTRALIAHASFALLEN
Source: 7NEWS Australia - 557K subscribers
5,868 views - Sep 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/mECMu8Ljz4U?t=2218
101,541 views Sep 27, 2021
Memology 102
208K subscribers
https://youtu.be/O3Iaw93XfOQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
One thing is accepting we will have to live with Covid-19 forever and take personal precautions, another thing is to use it as an excuse to impose eternal restrictions on the people. #AUSTRALIAHASFALLEN
Source: 7NEWS Australia - 557K subscribers
5,868 views - Sep 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/mECMu8Ljz4U?t=2218
101,541 views Sep 27, 2021
Memology 102
208K subscribers
https://youtu.be/O3Iaw93XfOQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.