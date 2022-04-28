Germany, the British Government, and Canada Announced That They Would Provide Ukraine With Weapons

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04/26/2022 US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on April 26, 2022. He announced Germany will send Ukraine some 50 Cheetah anti-aircraft systems. The British government announced that it will provide Ukraine with important anti-aircraft capabilities as well. Canada announced that it will send Ukraine armored vehicles.