© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wake Up Before You Kill Your Kids
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • December 19, 2021
Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
Birx notes harm of virus fatigue; nerves fraying, she says in Little Rock
https://archive.md/EG3xx
Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference
https://archive.md/cABIf
Pfizer Announces Vaccine Provides Insufficient Protection for Young Children
https://archive.md/Silks
What's the timeline for kids under 5 to get a COVID vaccine?
https://archive.md/xjl8u
Pfizer plans to test a third dose of its COVID vaccine on infants and young children
https://web.archive.org/web/20211217193100/https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/12/17/1065200225/pfizer-third-dose-covid-vaccine-infants-young-children
Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback
https://archive.md/PlkoD
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
Birx notes harm of virus fatigue; nerves fraying, she says in Little Rock
https://archive.md/EG3xx
Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference
https://archive.md/cABIf
Pfizer Announces Vaccine Provides Insufficient Protection for Young Children
https://archive.md/Silks
What's the timeline for kids under 5 to get a COVID vaccine?
https://archive.md/xjl8u
Pfizer plans to test a third dose of its COVID vaccine on infants and young children
https://web.archive.org/web/20211217193100/https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/12/17/1065200225/pfizer-third-dose-covid-vaccine-infants-young-children
Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback
https://archive.md/PlkoD
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.