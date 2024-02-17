Germar Rudolf on the Holocaust Encyclopedia - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. Germar Rudolf has published the new Holocaust Encyclopedia at https://holocaustencyclopedia.com/ or https://nukebook.org/ . This goes with about 50 books in the Holocaust Handbook series. In Part 1 he goes through many vital slides. In Part 2 he opens up about personal and professional problems and challenges.





Germar Rudolf was born on October 29, 1964, in Limburg, Germany. His personal website is http://germarrudolf.com/en/please-read-this-note/ . He studied chemistry at Bonn University, where he graduated in 1989 as a Diplom-Chemist, which is comparable to a U.S. PhD degree. From 1990-1993 he prepared a German PhD thesis at the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in conjunction with the University of Stuttgart, Germany. Parallel to this and in his spare time, Rudolf prepared an expert report on chemical and technical questions of the alleged gas chambers of Auschwitz, The Rudolf Report, in 2017 republished in an expanded, revised edition as The Chemistry of Auschwitz (updated in 2020). He conclude in it that “the alleged facilities for mass extermination at Auschwitz and Birkenau were not suited for the purpose as claimed.” As a result he had to endure severe measures of persecution in subsequent years. Hence he went into British exile, where he started the small revisionist outlet Castle Hill Publishers. When Germany asked Britain to extradite Rudolf in 1999, he fled to the U.S.. There he applied for political asylum, expanded his publishing activities, and in 2004 married a U.S. citizen. In 2005, the U.S. recognized Rudolf’s marriage as valid and seconds later arrested and subsequently deported him back to Germany, where he was put in prison for 44 months for his scholarly writings. Some of the writings he got punished for had been published while Rudolf resided in the U.S., where his activities were and are perfectly legal. Since not criminal under U.S. law, he managed to immigrate permanently to the U.S. in 2011, where he rejoined his U.S. citizen wife and daughter. He currently resides in Texas.





