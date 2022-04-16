© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough -“There's No Other Explanation The Vaccines Are The Causing Death”
Follow
6
Share
Report
1503 views • April 16, 2022
Dr. McCullough: "There's No Other Explanation" — The Vaccines are the Causing Death
"They coded the deaths. They said, 'Did the vaccine cause [death] or was there some other cause?' 86% of the time, there's no other cause. 50% of the deaths occur within two days of taking the shot; 80% occur within a week."
"They coded the deaths. They said, 'Did the vaccine cause [death] or was there some other cause?' 86% of the time, there's no other cause. 50% of the deaths occur within two days of taking the shot; 80% occur within a week."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.