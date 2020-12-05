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The world is running out of soybeans after drastic crop losses. This has severe implications, which the establishment will use to further their Great Reset. A strategic cyberattack on the food supply chain -- part of the "Cyberpandemic" the WEF has promised is looming -- will be used both as an excuse for food rationing, as well as the motivation for the "Great Reset of Food" for which the WEF/Rockefellers/others have been calling. A recent attack on Americold offers a perfect case study of this achilles heel in our food supply. There is a lot to digest here -- Christian breaks it down.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/12/04/soybean-shortage-cyberattack-on-food-supply-chain-achilles-heel/
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