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WATCH: Biden So FAR GONE He Has to Ask his Handlers if It’s OK to Leave
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210 views • August 01, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports Joe Biden on Tuesday addressed the Intel Community workforce and leadership shortly after the CDC announced new mask guidance for vaccinated people. Biden threatened to go to war and said the US may get into a “real shooting war with a major power” soon.
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