Prophecy Fundamentals Part 3 - Daniel's 70 Weeks

A popular Christian narrative goes something like this:



At some future point, the church will be raptured. Because there will be no restraints against evil, the antichrist will arise and rule the world from Jerusalem. He will build the Jews a new temple on the temple mount, and reinstitute animal sacrifice. But after a few years of that, he will march into the temple, declare himself to be God, and earth will become a living hell for those "left behind."



Is that the storyline we should be looking for? Is it supported by Scripture? If so, headlines will need to take shape to enable these events. OR, has satan tricked God's people into looking for THAT, while he advances his agenda unrestrained, right under their noses?



This is part 3 in the Prophecy Fundamentals series, and it helps paint a picture of what we should be looking for, and what we should not.