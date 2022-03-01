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Update - Newsy Stuff for The Vine 1.3.22
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21 views • January 03, 2022
Monthly we have a newsletter called The Vine. We recorded this message a couple of days ago to go out with the Newsletter. Please make sure to head to our website and subscribe and/or become a site member: www.VickyandChuck.com/subscribe.
You can check out this month's The Vine at the following link:
https://shoutout.wix.com/so/9eNtOf6iS....
If you want to have your 'pin' on our Prayer Map, please leave your 'real' first name and location in the comments section below the video and we'll get you on the map!
Here's a link to Chuck's music and scripture channel. https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic
Thank you so much for supporting us - through prayers, sharing, subscribing and liking. We also appreciate those who give financially.
TO SEND A DONATION TO SUPPORT US PERSONALLY: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky ***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY' OPTION
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
TO SUPPORT OUR GROWING MINISTRY: We have repeatedly been asked if there was a way to automatically have reoccurring giving or to specifically support the ministry aspect of what we are doing. We have recently set up a GiveSendGo Fundraiser to help grow our online community - In The Vine - which includes the monthly newsletter, the webhosting & maintenance costs and more. If Father prompts you to give - this is how you can do that there: https://www.givesendgo.com/inthevine.
Thank you for helping to grow this ministry community. Your prayers and financial gifts make this possible!!
EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
send email to [email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected] and put JOIN in the Subject Line
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINE (monthly newsletter)
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/subscribe
JOIN OUR ONLINE COMMUNITY & GROUPS
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/members
OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Thanks for connecting with us!
You can check out this month's The Vine at the following link:
https://shoutout.wix.com/so/9eNtOf6iS....
If you want to have your 'pin' on our Prayer Map, please leave your 'real' first name and location in the comments section below the video and we'll get you on the map!
Here's a link to Chuck's music and scripture channel. https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic
Thank you so much for supporting us - through prayers, sharing, subscribing and liking. We also appreciate those who give financially.
TO SEND A DONATION TO SUPPORT US PERSONALLY: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky ***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY' OPTION
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
TO SUPPORT OUR GROWING MINISTRY: We have repeatedly been asked if there was a way to automatically have reoccurring giving or to specifically support the ministry aspect of what we are doing. We have recently set up a GiveSendGo Fundraiser to help grow our online community - In The Vine - which includes the monthly newsletter, the webhosting & maintenance costs and more. If Father prompts you to give - this is how you can do that there: https://www.givesendgo.com/inthevine.
Thank you for helping to grow this ministry community. Your prayers and financial gifts make this possible!!
EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
send email to [email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected] and put JOIN in the Subject Line
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINE (monthly newsletter)
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/subscribe
JOIN OUR ONLINE COMMUNITY & GROUPS
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/members
OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Thanks for connecting with us!
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