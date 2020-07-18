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How Face Masks Are Being Made in India On A Dirty Floor
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161 views • July 18, 2020
How face masks are being manufactured in makeshift factory in India.
Possibly the feeling that you have their mouth covered gives a sense of security that they are "protected".
It doesn't look hygienic and just made for the sake of making with no sense of cleanliness observed. Who is making checks on the standards maintained by these "factories". During the time of crisis, such demands opens opportunity to make money. Even if its morally unjust. Greed driven and not service driven.
Possibly the feeling that you have their mouth covered gives a sense of security that they are "protected".
It doesn't look hygienic and just made for the sake of making with no sense of cleanliness observed. Who is making checks on the standards maintained by these "factories". During the time of crisis, such demands opens opportunity to make money. Even if its morally unjust. Greed driven and not service driven.
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