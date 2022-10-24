CCP Blocks Information on Hu Jintao’s Removal From Conference Worldwide

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https://gnews.org/articles/486054
Summary：10/23/2022 Miles Guo Live: In order to keep the world from knowing what really happened before Hu Jintao was escorted out of the conference, the Chinese Communist Party used the state-level networks and the power of war to block relevant videos and photos worldwide.