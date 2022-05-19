The European Commission Drastically Cut Its Estimate for Eurozone GDP Growth Going Forward

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05/17/2022 The European Commission said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not only causing untold suffering and destruction but also weighing on Europe’s economic recovery. The dominant headwind of the economy is a surge in energy prices driving inflation to record highs. Inflation is currently running at 7.5% in the Eurozone, which is the highest in the history of the EU.