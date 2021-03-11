EP 2362-6PM SIDNEY POWELL LIVE WITH PETE SANTILLI

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WEDNESDAY - MARCH 10, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
U.S MENA Inc & World Report and TOP Lawyers, for the 48th consecutive year, collaboratively announce the release of the “Best Lawyer” rankings. Firms included in the 2020 Edition of U.S. MENA – Best World Wide Lawyers “Best Law Firms” are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be eligible for a ranking, a ﬁrm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers around the World, which recognizes 3% of lawyers practicing in the United States and Middle East and North Africa. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17144
Special Guest: Sidney Powell is a multi-faceted dynamic force that has been an advocate for the Rule of Law since she set her heart and energy into becoming an attorney. Sidney strives to set the gold standard of lawyers while representing individuals, corporations, and government in federal appeals in complex commercial litigation. She has practiced law, primarily in the Fifth Federal Circuit for decades. She has been lead counsel in more than 500 federal appeals—350 of them as an Assistant United States Attorney and Appellate Section Chief in the Western and Northern Districts of Texas. She is a past president of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit, and a member of the American Law Institute. After seeing a core group of federal prosecutors break all the rules, make up crimes, hide evidence, and send innocent people to prison, she felt compelled to do what no other attorney has dared: expose corruption in the Department of Justice–and name the culprits. The result is a national best-selling book; LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice. The book reads like a legal thriller, but it names the prosecutors who then rose to positions of great power and the judges who turned a blind eye to their abuses of unfettered power. https://defendingtherepublic.org/
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