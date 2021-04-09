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NEW COVID VACCINE BLOOD CLOTTING CONCERNS
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631 views • April 09, 2021
NEW COVID VACCINE BLOOD CLOTTING CONCERNS
As more European countries are restricting the use of Astrazeneca’s experimental #Covid19 vaccine, new concerns over potentially deadly blood clots post-vaccination have been sparked by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
#AstraZeneca #BloodClots #EMA #RiskReward #VaccineSafety #VAERS #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 9, 2021
As more European countries are restricting the use of Astrazeneca’s experimental #Covid19 vaccine, new concerns over potentially deadly blood clots post-vaccination have been sparked by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
#AstraZeneca #BloodClots #EMA #RiskReward #VaccineSafety #VAERS #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 9, 2021
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