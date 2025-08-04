Dutch Lawyer Suing Bill Gates & Pfizer CEO Arrested in Military-Style Raid — WEF Authoritarianism on Full Display The Netherlands has crossed a dangerous line.

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dutch Lawyer Suing Bill Gates & Pfizer CEO Arrested in Military-Style Raid — WEF Authoritarianism on Full Display
Be Children of Light
1 day ago

The Netherlands has crossed a dangerous line.


The Netherlands has crossed a dangerous line.


He has been held since June with no charges.


Arno van Kessel, the attorney leading a historic lawsuit against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and former WEF chair Klaus Schwab over COVID vaccine injuries, was arrested in a late-night military raid on June 11, 2025.


Blindfolded. Taken away. Locked up without formal charges.


His alleged crime? "Suspicions of anti-institutional activities and potential violence."


In reality? He challenged the architects of pandemic policy—and they silenced him.


Just one month before trial, Dutch special forces raided his home, extending his detention 90 days without due process—erasing habeas corpus, the bedrock of Western justice.


As Jimmy Dore put it: "This is textbook fascism. The regime jails critics, crushes dissent, and shields its corporate allies. Gates, Bourla, and Schwab get impunity while the lawyer fighting for victims disappears into a cell. The ‘free’ West is now the authoritarian West."


The trial moved forward with co-counsel Peter Stassen, but the message couldn’t be clearer: Question COVID orthodoxy, and you will be punished.


Dr. Peter McCullough, whose early warnings about the vaccine were proven right, called it "a chilling, Soviet-style suppression of truth."


The elites would rather imprison you than face accountability.


Will the world stand up—or look away?


