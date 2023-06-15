Create New Account
Smoothies Made with Edible Weeds, Waving a Big Middle Finger to the Bureau Chief and Klaus Schwab
Glove Puppets
Published 17 hours ago |

Some of the most common puppets are in rebellion, and despite their dandelion smoothie posts being deleted from Fauciabook, they persist to make content featuring smoothies made of edible weeds to post to more free speech prone sites.

censorshipfbibig techglobalistsgovernmentwtc7world economic forumwefun agenda 2030glove puppetsfauciabookdandelions are not a food sourceclause schwab

