Change Of Government
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
7 months ago

Kenneth Austin from Newtown Baptist Church returns to Chartridge to examine the changes in government, past, present, and future. Ken finds much in the Old Testament of The Bible to show us what future leaders will do for us. Governments: should we ever put our hope in them?


Scriptures used: 1 Samuel, Hebrews 11 and The Book Of Judges.


Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


Filmed on Sunday, 15th of September 2024.


Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00.


www.Chartridge.UK

