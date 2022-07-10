BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Economic Devastation 2022 : Planetary Bombardment 2025
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2192 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
312 views • July 10, 2022

🌎DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


Full 30 minute discussion with Ransom Godwin from 4:20 TV about the default of grain deliveries set for Sept 2022 which will cascade through the financial system and the planetary alignment in Oct 2024 where all planets will be on the opposite side of the sum with Earth alone out in from taking all space debris as a direct hit.


🌎 https://www.youtube.com/c/420TVFREEDOMISTFILMS1776



▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●


🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030


🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -


🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030




●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●


https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***


🌎 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com


🌎 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw


🌎 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9


●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326


Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030


LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.

Keywords
foodagriculturegrand solar minimumsolutionsdavid dubynemini ice age conversations podcastcrop lossesfood storagenew eraadapt 2030economy foodeconomic cyclescivilization cycleplanetary alignmentswheat futurescivilization collapsecorn futureswhat comes nextimmediate outlooksurvive and thrivefood energyhistorical cyclesmeteorite bombardmentcosmic collisioncomet impact 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Microsoft Publishes Windows Age Verification API Documentation

Microsoft Publishes Windows Age Verification API Documentation

Douglas Harrington
White Martian rocks point to a life-friendly past, scientists say

White Martian rocks point to a life-friendly past, scientists say

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Iva Greene
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy