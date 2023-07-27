Digging Chris Graves - Filmmaker Brian Ruppert!

In this episode Chris talks to filmmaker Brian Ruppert.

Brian Ruppert:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Brianruppert?t=9b2eC959ie17VOyjklmtbg&s=01

The Uninvited Guest - https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07N49WVLQ/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r

IMDB - https://m.imdb.com/name/nm7559498/

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/tellemstevedave/about

Who is Brian Ruppert? - https://www.reddit.com/r/tesdcares/comments/138i0cd/who_is_brian_rupert/

For links to all of Chris' content and where you can donate click here! https://libertylinks.io/chrisgraves

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP

Join the crew: Follow us on your favorite platforms, Like our videos (Including this one!), and Share on Twitter, Instagram, Gab, and Minds with #TNPCREW

