Digging Chris Graves - Filmmaker Brian Ruppert!

In this episode Chris talks to filmmaker Brian Ruppert.
Brian Ruppert:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Brianruppert?t=9b2eC959ie17VOyjklmtbg&s=01
The Uninvited Guest - https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07N49WVLQ/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
IMDB - https://m.imdb.com/name/nm7559498/
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/tellemstevedave/about
Who is Brian Ruppert? - https://www.reddit.com/r/tesdcares/comments/138i0cd/who_is_brian_rupert/
