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DAY ONE: Texans Put Governor Abbott’s Lifted Mask Mandates To The Test!
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70 views • March 11, 2021
Some will, some won’t. Regardless of what these politicians proclaim, Austinites remain divided along cultural lines on whether or not to mask up. Check out this footage from downtown Austin, TX filmed on day one of Gov. Abbott’s newly lifted covid restrictions 3/10/2021.
What are your thoughts? Comment below.
Special thanks to Jesse Mansfield and Eddie Block for additional footage.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604a0ad42fb15b3b7e2d6591
What are your thoughts? Comment below.
Special thanks to Jesse Mansfield and Eddie Block for additional footage.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604a0ad42fb15b3b7e2d6591
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