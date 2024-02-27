Plymouth! The City of Struggles and Troubles 🇬🇧

In this video I show you my home city here in the UK, the city of Plymouth! Now this place has a very mixed reputation around the country despite being a very historical city it's now being called the eye sore of the south west! So in this video I show you the roughest parts of Plymouth from the notorious Union Street to the iconic Plymouth Hoe.
We meet the characters of Plymouth who share their life stories and explore the parts as well which explains why they call this the city of struggles and troubles. Welcome to Plymouth! 🇬🇧
Mirrored - Backpacker Ben
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.