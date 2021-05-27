TruNews - 5/27/21*

May 27, 2021DID SPIES KILL PRINCESS DIANA? UK AUTHOR PETER HOUNAM WEIGHS INCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, we examine the mysterious circumstances of Princess Diana’s death and how she may have been the 1st casualty of the war between the abusive elite and the populous class.We speak with British investigator Peter Hounam about the numerous reports of SAS and CIA involvement in an assassination plot to ‘save’ the Royal Family, and we relate it to the current scandal engulfing the House of Windsor, through Di’s son, Prince Harry.Edward Szall, Peter Hounam. Airdate 5/27/21.🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥*mirror