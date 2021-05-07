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TOP 10: GUN CONTROL AND H.R. 127
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21 views • May 07, 2021
Nearly every gun control ideal has congealed into one bill… and it originated out of Texas of all places. Representative Sheila Jackson is proposing H.R. 127 - also known as the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act. Through the ATF, the Attorney General would quote “establish a system for licensing the possession of firearms or ammunition in the United States.” In short they’re creating a database of everyone who buys a gun. And this would include firearms you already own. In 2020, nearly 40 million background checks for firearm sales were conducted through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Halfway through 2020, the Firearm Industry Trade Association NSSF said that nearly 40% of gun purchases were first time gun owners. Will gun control finally come to America in 2021?
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