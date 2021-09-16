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Why MMS is Universally Known as the Antidote for ALL Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi - The Full Documentary.
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141 views • September 16, 2021
The documentary is well done. The researcher explored the history, safety, and efficacy of the MMS, the universal antigen against ALL forms of viruses, bacteria, fungi, etc. There are interviews with physicians and people who have used it.
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From the Original Video location site:
* Download the reference guidebook:
http://bit.ly/Get-TUA-Reference-Guide...
*Source: https://theuniversalantidote.com/
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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
==========================
Original Video Posted on UTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUCNkE-k8d4
-----------
From the Original Video location site:
* Download the reference guidebook:
http://bit.ly/Get-TUA-Reference-Guide...
*Source: https://theuniversalantidote.com/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* More videos on Brighteon & Bitchute.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fr...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3yRg...
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
==========================
Original Video Posted on UTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUCNkE-k8d4
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