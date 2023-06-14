Create New Account
Chris Sky Gives First Interview After Being Released From Prison During His Toronto Mayor Campaign
Published 20 hours ago
This is the last 20+ Minutes of the Kevin J. Johnston Show which was LIVE on Tuesday, June 13. Chris Sky was released from Prison during the LIVE Broadcast and he came on the show to explain why the Toronto Police illegally arrested and held him FOR NOTHING of substance.


This is election interference, plain and simple which means that democracy is dead in this country UNLESS we vote Chris Sky into the Mayor Seat in Toronto.


Are Canadian Forest Fires Deliberately Set By The Liberal Party and Justin Trudeau?

LINK: https://rumble.com/v2tyt06-are-canadian-forest-fires-deliberately-set-by-the-liberal-party-and-justin-.html



