The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 275 - Slo Mo Squeeze

In this video i want to look at the THREE KEY COMPONENTS that together
form the greatest danger to individual freedoms and safety. In fact
these 3 things together will END ALL FREEDOMS for the UN-MARKED. For
decades now the propagandized, militarized, systematized internet techie
fan boys have been parading their stories of HIGH TECH 3rd world war
armageddon that threatens the end of life on Earth as we knew it. Most
of it is absolute nonsense. It isn’t high tech missile systems or
stealth jets or swarm drones or nuclear bombs or 5G that pose the real
threat to the unvaxxed. The 3 Key technologies that will bring
everything to an end for the true people of God are 1) the Blockchain
Internet, 2) fully automated stores and 3) the Mark body IMPLANT. That’s
right. These 3 technologies combined seal the fate of those who need to
buy and sell but don’t have the Mark. Everything is moving to payment
by SCANNING. Soon access to FOOD, FUEL and SERVICES including the
INTERNET itself will be by SCANNING an in the body IMPLANT. This TRIO of
technologies will SQUEEZE the FAITHFUL into a very DIFFICULT POSITION!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5,
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling, DIF 2 Backup Channel Rumble - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - Darkness Is Falling New Tube - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.