HIV and Aids - The REAL Cause and Solution | Dr. John Bergman

HIV and AIDS - The Real Cause and Solution
In my opinion, this is very similar information to that in the AIDS chapters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book “The Real Anthony Fauci” - information exposing the fraud of AIDS and HIV.
Dr. Bergman D.C. explains how HIV testing and therapies have never proven accurate or effective and what the real causes and solutions of AIDS are.
