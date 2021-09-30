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Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, expert and patent owner in barcode and QR code technologies, gives expert testimony before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committe.
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52 views • September 30, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [30.09.21 11:00]
[ Video ]
#Election #Georgia
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Testimony @ GA Senate Judiciary Committee
31 Dec 2020
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, expert and patent owner in barcode and QR code technologies, gives expert testimony before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee on ballot kinematic artifacts.
SOURCE (https://ugetube.com/watch/jovan-hutton-pulitzer-testimony-ga-senate-judiciary-committee_lN3gk5fsfzu1GmY.html)
[ Video ]
#Election #Georgia
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Testimony @ GA Senate Judiciary Committee
31 Dec 2020
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, expert and patent owner in barcode and QR code technologies, gives expert testimony before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee on ballot kinematic artifacts.
SOURCE (https://ugetube.com/watch/jovan-hutton-pulitzer-testimony-ga-senate-judiciary-committee_lN3gk5fsfzu1GmY.html)
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