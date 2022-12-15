LT of And We Know
December 14, 2022
The White House debauchery is hitting an all time high while the entire earth is doused in constant satanism, deceit, lies and more. Never would we believe that Sodom and Gomorrah would be trending on Twitter, but it is. Folks are sharing scripture in light of the vax, the lockdowns, the plandemics, the redefining and solidifying of marriage…all things created by God are disappearing. We need to stay in this battle and pray.
