Prophecies | The Wind has Changed, The Tide has Turned and The Momentum has Shifted! - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
Hank Kunneman January 21, 2024
0-4:48
https://youtu.be/m8PUGmKsmQI?si=rQijPUsNN1Z1H_J7
Julie Green January 23, 2024
24:42-39:46
https://rumble.com/v48qm92-live-with-julie.html
Jen Tringale (Treengale) January 21, 2024 Oasis Church
3:45-8:44
https://youtu.be/fRlH3iwQg-s?si=QJePGqfIAxjNx_Vz
Robin D Bullock January 20, 2024
13:24-14:48
28:29-30:34
https://www.youtube.com/live/xWbmB7GFIa8?si=zkvwCwuNjDwCwh-m
Hank Kunneman last week video January 15, 2024
9:00-10:41
https://rumble.com/v479k0q-prophetic-word-deep-freeze-water-and-divine-change-dutch-sheets-and-hank-ku.html
Dutch Sheets Flashpoint January 15, 2024
12:21- 16:22
0-1:18
https://rumble.com/v479k0q-prophetic-word-deep-freeze-water-and-divine-change-dutch-sheets-and-hank-ku.html
Text Decrees to 40509
https://www.givehim15.com/projects-6
Tim Sheets mid week service January 17, 2024
17:40-19:04
20:51-22:47
https://www.youtube.com/live/uM18bCVJtFU?si=HLEyoLrd1QVIgwX3
Ginger Ziegler January 19, 2024 (Drenda on
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: f2b90e4364bf2b64
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.