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Dr Larry Palevsky's testimony in opposition of HB 5044 in CT
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125 views • January 05, 2021
Larry Palevsky, February 19, 2020
CT Public health committee public hearing on hb5044 the removal of the religious exemption to vaccination for public school attendance. The testimonies went on for 22 hours, here is 28 minutes of eye opening statements by DR. Larry Palevsky!
Full hearing http://ct-n.com/ondemand.asp?id=17183&;jwsource=cl
CT Public health committee public hearing on hb5044 the removal of the religious exemption to vaccination for public school attendance. The testimonies went on for 22 hours, here is 28 minutes of eye opening statements by DR. Larry Palevsky!
Full hearing http://ct-n.com/ondemand.asp?id=17183&;jwsource=cl
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