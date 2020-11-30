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BAD SANTA -- A Must-watch Short
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32 views • November 30, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/9IcwLxCo2pM
Ivor Cummins says:
Wow. Even I'm Blown Away by This One - and that don't Happen Often!
I only shared the accurate government data on this one - calm and concise. The other guy provided the drama. Have a look and decide for yourself.
Note our Kickstarter is here - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles?
Ivor Cummins says:
Wow. Even I'm Blown Away by This One - and that don't Happen Often!
I only shared the accurate government data on this one - calm and concise. The other guy provided the drama. Have a look and decide for yourself.
Note our Kickstarter is here - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles?
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