Matthew 12:33-50 “Return to Our First Love, a Call to Repentance”

Last week we saw the continued assault on Jesus from the Leaders of Israel concerning the Sabbath and the accusations that He is casting out demons by the ruler of the demons Beelzebub. Jesus gave them a harsh word regarding this and said that to deny the power of the Holy Spirit and to say it was from the devil is blaspheme, and to blaspheme against the Holy Spirit is unpardonable. Jesus knowing the hearts of men see right through the Jewish leaders and we will once again see Him turning their challenge to Him right back on their own heads.