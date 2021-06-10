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'This is the Steal': Monster Trump Vote Totals in the Bronx and LA Reveal Stolen Election
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201 views • June 10, 2021
Cortes: Trump “doubled his vote total in the Bronx,” and in Los Angeles County gained 500,000 raw votes.
“It is mathematically impossible to have those results in the Bronx…and in LA, and have the 18 and 19 bellwether counties go for Trump but then to have different results in Atlanta, Philadelphia Detroit, and in Milwaukee,” said Stephen K. Bannon.
“This is the steal,” he said. “This gets to the heart of the mathematics.”
“It is mathematically impossible to have those results in the Bronx…and in LA, and have the 18 and 19 bellwether counties go for Trump but then to have different results in Atlanta, Philadelphia Detroit, and in Milwaukee,” said Stephen K. Bannon.
“This is the steal,” he said. “This gets to the heart of the mathematics.”
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