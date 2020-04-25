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MD Andrew Kaufman debunks the spanish flu myth
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127 views • April 25, 2020
He describes an experience that was done by US public health service during the spanish flu to understand whether it was a contagious disease or not .
The experiment was done on 300 healthy subjects . Contagious rate was 0%
I invite anyone to come with a proof that is was contagious
The experiment was done on 300 healthy subjects . Contagious rate was 0%
I invite anyone to come with a proof that is was contagious
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