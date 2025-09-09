RALJ Oral Argument 8-29-2025

6 views • 1 day ago

Next steps include preparing the stipulation, ensuring transcript completion by September 30th, and adhering to the established deadlines for briefs and oral arguments. ​

The court encouraged the parties to draft a stipulation formalizing the schedule and expressed willingness to adapt as needed. ​

The court acknowledged potential prejudice from extending timelines but noted the appellant's incarceration would not be affected. ​ Barnes agreed to the proposed timeline, emphasizing the need to avoid indefinite delays. ​

Judge Flevaris addressed hybrid representation concerns, confirming that Counsel Barnes would represent the appellant exclusively. ​ Communication with the court would be through Barnes unless otherwise approved. ​

The court set key dates: October 31st for the respondent's brief, November 21st for the appellant's reply, and January 16th at 10 a.m. for oral arguments. ​

The primary focus was on a motion for continuance to allow time for transcript review, with concerns raised about procedural respect for deadlines. ​ Kenny requested a new deadline of October 30th for the respondent's brief, citing extensive transcript work. ​

Judge Flevaris noted a large number of spectators in the Zoom waiting room but decided not to admit anyone else. ​

Attendees included Attorneys Robert Barnes and Jack Ambrose for the defendant, and James Kenny for the City of Seattle. ​ Initial confusion about counsel presence was resolved. ​

The document summarizes a status conference regarding scheduling adjustments and procedural deadlines in the case City of Seattle vs. Kurt Benshoof. ​

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.