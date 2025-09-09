RALJ Oral Argument 8-29-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The document summarizes a status conference regarding scheduling adjustments and procedural deadlines in the case City of Seattle vs. Kurt Benshoof.
Meeting Highlights
- Attendees included Attorneys Robert Barnes and Jack Ambrose for the defendant, and James Kenny for the City of Seattle. Initial confusion about counsel presence was resolved.
- Judge Flevaris noted a large number of spectators in the Zoom waiting room but decided not to admit anyone else.
- The primary focus was on a motion for continuance to allow time for transcript review, with concerns raised about procedural respect for deadlines. Kenny requested a new deadline of October 30th for the respondent's brief, citing extensive transcript work.
- The court set key dates: October 31st for the respondent's brief, November 21st for the appellant's reply, and January 16th at 10 a.m. for oral arguments.
Representation and Communication
- Judge Flevaris addressed hybrid representation concerns, confirming that Counsel Barnes would represent the appellant exclusively. Communication with the court would be through Barnes unless otherwise approved.
- The court acknowledged potential prejudice from extending timelines but noted the appellant's incarceration would not be affected. Barnes agreed to the proposed timeline, emphasizing the need to avoid indefinite delays.
Finalization and Next Steps
- The court encouraged the parties to draft a stipulation formalizing the schedule and expressed willingness to adapt as needed.
- Next steps include preparing the stipulation, ensuring transcript completion by September 30th, and adhering to the established deadlines for briefs and oral arguments.