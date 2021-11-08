BIDEN HITS NEW APPROVAL LOW - IS HE EYEING WAR AS A DISTRACTION?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden's approval numbers have hit a new low - the upper 37 percent range - as his administration continues to talk up "Russian troop build-up" near Ukraine. Is the saber-rattling meant as a distraction? Also today: Where's Gavin Newsom? Why is Italy adjusting its Covid numbers? New worrying study on vax effectiveness. And...New Jersey politics.`