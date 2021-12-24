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David Whitehead - Cult Of The Medics: The Modern Medical Industrial Complex
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163 views • December 24, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast David Whitehead is joining us.
David Whitehead is the host of the TruthWarrior Podcast, and co-host of the Unslaved Podcast with Michael Tsarion. David is a full-time independent researcher/journalist and martial artist, and weaves in philosophy, ancient occult knowledge, alt history, and consciousness studies in his work.
His new series "Cult Of The Medics" is an on-going investigation into the modern medical industrial complex, how it operates, and examines its ancient and occult origins. Be prepared for some massive dot-connections, red-pill moments, and a 40,000 foot view of the goings-on in today's human experience. Learn more about David at https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/ Watch "Cult Of The Medics" at https://www.cultofthemedics.com/
Please welcome David Whitehead to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#DavidWhitehead #CultOfTheMedics #TruthWarrior #MedicalIndustrialComplex #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
David Whitehead is the host of the TruthWarrior Podcast, and co-host of the Unslaved Podcast with Michael Tsarion. David is a full-time independent researcher/journalist and martial artist, and weaves in philosophy, ancient occult knowledge, alt history, and consciousness studies in his work.
His new series "Cult Of The Medics" is an on-going investigation into the modern medical industrial complex, how it operates, and examines its ancient and occult origins. Be prepared for some massive dot-connections, red-pill moments, and a 40,000 foot view of the goings-on in today's human experience. Learn more about David at https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/ Watch "Cult Of The Medics" at https://www.cultofthemedics.com/
Please welcome David Whitehead to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#DavidWhitehead #CultOfTheMedics #TruthWarrior #MedicalIndustrialComplex #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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