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HE TOOK HIS VACCINE, NOT THE SHOT THE VIAL AND IS GOING TO GET IT TESTED. MORE LINKS FOR THIS BELOW.
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111 views • May 07, 2021
I hope he lives long enough to get it done. Pray for his safety. He has done this before a different time:
Source: Wil Paranormal.
Man Walks Out Of Pharmacies With Vax Vials, Overnights Them To Diagnostics Labs.. Results Soon!
https://www.bitchute.com/…
Source: Wil Paranormal.
Man Walks Out Of Pharmacies With Vax Vials, Overnights Them To Diagnostics Labs.. Results Soon!
https://www.bitchute.com/…
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