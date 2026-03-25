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WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Wednesday 3/25/26 • ROB DEW - News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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IRAN FORTIFYING KHARG ISLAND TO CREATE SIGNIFICANT CASUALTIES IN EXPECTATION OF A U.S. TAKEOVER…PLUS, TULSI GABBARD TO DECLASSIFY EXPLOSIVE “TOP SECRET” DOCUMENT SEN. SCHIFF LOCKED AWAY IN SCIF

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