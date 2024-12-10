RIP Truther Thomas Goodrich Age 77

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thomas Goodrich died on Dec. 4th, 2024. He was a great author and truther with many insights and excellent research, with such books as "Hellstorm: The Death of Nazi Germany, 1944-1947".
Thomas Goodrich’s website is https://www.thomasgoodrich.com/
A memorial talk about Thomas, by Dave Gahary is at minute 1:05:00 at https://rumble.com/v5w9k5t-paul-english-live-066-michael-thomas-goodrich.html
