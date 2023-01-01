Daniel 7:8 I considered the horns, and, behold, there came up among them another little horn.

Daniel 7:7King James Version

After this I saw in the night visions, and behold a fourth beast, dreadful and terrible, and strong exceedingly; and it had great iron teeth: it devoured and brake in pieces, and stamped the residue with the feet of it: and it was diverse from all the beasts that were before it; and it had ten horns.





Daniel 7:8

King James Version

I considered the horns, and, behold, there came up among them another little horn, before whom there were three of the first horns plucked up by the roots: and, behold, in this horn were eyes like the eyes of man, and a mouth speaking great things.





Revelation 13:5

King James Version

And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.









Source 1: https://www.freeavbible.com/free-av-bible-download

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7g6xn8uixsxmsb2/AACx5q-owsPPGQPRD2G_U1Xsa/27.%20Daniel?dl=0&preview=Daniel+7.mp4&subfolder_nav_tracking=1

Published by Free AV Bible Download; Date released: unknown; Date of website access: January 19, 2021.





(Thumbnail) — Source 2:

https://www.pinterest.ca/mhbarnes1906/illuminati/

Posted on Pinterest; Illuminati; Collection by Mike Barnes; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 19, 2021.





(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://twitter.com/

https://twitter.com/FaithNTruthgrl/status/809451140475711488/photo/1

Posted on Twitter; @FaithNTruthgrl; By Lynette; Date posted: December 15, 2016; Date of website access: January 19, 2021.





(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://youtu.be/tRBxUgNSNW0

illuminati card - Enough is Enough; YouTube; Date published: February 3, 2020; Date of website access: January 19, 2021.





Source 5: https://youtu.be/vzBW7UrVWYo

Thousands of troops in Washington for inauguration; Published by CBC News; YouTube; Date published: January 14, 2021; Date of website access: January 19, 2021.





Source 6: https://youtu.be/Yroymbh5Bzc

Do I still believe Donald J Trump is (the) Antichrist?; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 7, 2021; Date of website access: January 19, 2021.







