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Warning Graphic Content - Police Kill homeless man in NM
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54 views • October 23, 2019
Warning: Graphic content - Albuquerque NM Kill Homeless Man who was Open Carry with bb gun.
When Police Order you to do something you have three choices.
1) Politely do exactly what they tell you to do.(and still possibly die)
2) Be killed by them.
3) Be smarter than them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gX_OO-w2VZg
08-22-2019 21:10Z
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Fatal shooting by Albuquerque Police Department -- Aug. 22, 2019
Albuquerque Journal Published on Oct 18, 2019
Warning: Graphic content. Three Albuquerque Police Department officers shot and killed a man who appeared to be reaching for a gun at a bus stop on Eubank and Copper NE. The gun turned out to be a BB gun that resembled a real gun.
When Police Order you to do something you have three choices.
1) Politely do exactly what they tell you to do.(and still possibly die)
2) Be killed by them.
3) Be smarter than them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gX_OO-w2VZg
08-22-2019 21:10Z
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Fatal shooting by Albuquerque Police Department -- Aug. 22, 2019
Albuquerque Journal Published on Oct 18, 2019
Warning: Graphic content. Three Albuquerque Police Department officers shot and killed a man who appeared to be reaching for a gun at a bus stop on Eubank and Copper NE. The gun turned out to be a BB gun that resembled a real gun.
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