I'M CONVINCED THAT THIS URGENT MESSAGE WOULD GO UNNOTICED IF THE HEADLINE IS TOO ORDINARY

Free election of masters does not abolish the masters or the slaves.”



~ Herbert Marcuse

Holiday Time Is Over, Brutal Cold, and a World in Chaos

https://www.garydbarnett.com/holiday-time-is-over-brutal-cold-and-a-world-in-chaos/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoELR4GJXkU

Everything Inside Me



