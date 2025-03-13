Netanyahu Visits Tulkarm During Military Operation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the 26th day of the ongoing military operation in Tulkarm and its camps, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with the Israeli Defense Minister and other officials, visited the Tulkarm camp.
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 21/02/2025
