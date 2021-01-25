Is There Another Jesus? The Real Jesus, Spirit and Gospel

A teaching of Dr Galen Currah on 2 Corinthians 11:4

Bible quotations taken from the English Standard Version (2016)

Music by Natrix

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The network of house churches that the Apostle Paul planted at Corinth, Greece, was so gullible about spiritual matters, that he chided them:



If someone comes and proclaims another Jesus than the one we proclaimed, or if you receive a different spirit from the one you received, or if you accept a different gospel from the one you accepted, you put up with it readily enough. 2 Corinthians 11:4



To this day, many Christian believers are easily deceived about these three questions:



Who is Jesus?

What does the Holy Spirit do?

What must we do to be saved?



WHO IS JESUS?



Jesus is the promised Messiah, the incarnate Word of God, our Lord and Saviour.



1. His conception. Luke 1:34-35



2. His miracles. Acts 10:38



3. His message. John 5:24



4. His death. Romans 5:8-9



5. His resurrection. Romans 10:9



6. His reign. 1 Corinthians 15:25-27



7. His return. 1 Thessalonians 1:9-10



WHAT DOES THE HOLY SPIRIT DO?



The Holy Spirit is God himself dwelling with Christian believers



1. He indwells. Romans 8:9



2. He fills. Ephesians 5:18



3. He assures. Romans 8:15-16



4. He empowers. 1 Corinthians 12:7-11



5. He transforms.Galatians 5:22-23



6. He guides. Romans 8:13-14



7. He intercedes. Romans 8:26



WHAT MUST WE DO TO BE SAVED?



It is Jesus who saves us. We receive his salvation by faith.



1. By his death. Romans 5:9



2. By his resurrection. Romans 4:24-25



3. By his forgiveness. Luke 24:46-47



4. By his life. Hebrews 7:25



5. By his Spirit



The Spirit of life has set you free in Christ Jesus from the law of sin and death. Romans 8:2



6. By our faith. Ephesians 2:8-9



7. Not by our effort. Galatians 2:16



All false religions and all human philosophies teach another Jesus, offer a different spirit, or demand human effort to be saved.



Hold tightly to the true Jesus, live by the true Spirit, and believe the true gospel. Then you will be saved.