28-year-old pro basketball player dies during treadmill test 2-years after collapsing on court

28-year-old professional basketball player, Oscar Cabrera Adames, died during a treadmill test, two years after he collapsed on the court from vaccine myocarditis.
https://twitter.com/_aussie17/status/1672587688573296640
Oscar Cabrera Adames post on instagram:
“I got a damn Myocarditis from putting a fucking vaccine. (I got 2
doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me. But guess that?
It was compulsory or I couldn't work. I am an international professional
athlete and I am playing in Spain. I have no health problem, nothing,
not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING! I suddenly collapsed to the ground
in the middle of a match and almost died. I'm still recovering and I've
had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess? They find nothing. I
have no cholesterol, no fat, nothing! 7% body fat 93% muscle. When they
give me the diagnosis, they tell me that I won't be able to play for at
least 5 months until my heart goes down again and they can't give me
that medicine"
__
This video clip is of Peter McCullough, MD on The Highwire with Del Bigtree on Aug 17, 2023. The full show is posted here (Episode 333): https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvcweJI3ItGB/
The additional video clip is from Epoch Times TV from July 8, 2023 which is posted here:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/28-year-old-pro-basketball-player-dies-of-heart-attack-facts-matter-5379100
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.